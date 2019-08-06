Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez received a blessing on Monday afternoon from the Diocese of San Juan de los Lagos in Jalisco, Mexico. He was also presented with a statue of the Virgin of San Juan de los Lagos, a gesture that the former world champion greatly appreciated. Chavez is in town accompanying his son Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who will return to the ring Saturday against Evert Bravo.



Meanwhile, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. wrapped up his preparations with trainer Romulo Quirarte, showing speed, strength, condition, and above all, dedication and commitment. “We will offer a great fight,” promised Junior. “The problems are behind us. We’ve worked very hard so that after this fight, we’ll win back the confidence of my promoters and on the basis of work and results, aspire to a new opportunity to be world champion!”