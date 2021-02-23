Canelo ya esta en Miami para enfrentar a Yildrim El campeón súper mediano de la AMB / CMB, Saúl “Canelo” Alvarez, y el gerente / entrenador Eddy Reynoso llegan a la burbuja para la semana de la pelea por su pelea contra Avni Yildirim. Los dos se enfrentarán en el Hard Rock Stadium en Miami, FL este sábado por DAZN. Canelo-Yildrim es designado ¨Combate por la Paz¨ por el WBC y Scholas Ocurrentes Sam Soliman regresa el 13 de marzo

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

