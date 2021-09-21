Canelo y Plant presentaron su combate para el 6 de noviembre en Las Vegas La superestrella del boxeo y campeón unificado WBC / OMB / AMB de peso súper mediano Canelo Álvarez y el invicto campeón súper mediano de la FIB Caleb “Sweethands” Plant presentaron oficialmente su combate de PPV en Showtime del 6 de noviembre en Las Vegas. Despedida a Aníbal Miramontes será el 7 de Octubre en NJ

