Referee Russell Mora, who recently worked the Fury-Wilder fight, will once again be the third man in the ring when Canelo Alvarez fights Caleb Plant tonight for the undisputed super middleweight title.
Judges are Dave Moretti, Patricia Morse Jarman, and Steve Weisfeld.
Canelo is currently a 10:1 favorite.
It’s important to know who the officials are because this fight has fix written all over it
It definitely will be fixed if Canelo looses. There is no way in Hell Plant will be able to do it by himself.
I’m sorry to bust the Canelo haters and the biased Plant lovers that without a fixed fight Plant has no chance of beating Canelo. Wait and see this fight will not go the distance. Either Plant has some miracle knockout or get he himself get knocked out. Canelo wont let the Judges f*ck him over. Plant is to me just not skilled and polished enough to handle Canelo.
It doesn’t matter who the Judges are. Canelo wins by TKO within 10. They wont have the chance of screwing him.
Roger, I agree with you. Canelo will chop Plant down to a TKO. Look for Canelo to hone in on Plant in the mid-rounds once he is in the groove. Plant has not faced a puncher like Canelo.
Cinnamon is perhaps the best fighter in the world today. That being said, although his hands are fast and his footwork has improved, his 2013 fight against Floyd Mayweather, his footwork was like he was in cement. No disgrace as Floyd is one of the greatest technicians in the history of boxing and literally grew up in the ring but I had Floyd winning a minimum of 11 rounds maybe 12 rounds against Saul. Strictly my opinion. The fight tonight should not be difficult for Canelo.
His name is Saul “Canelo” Álvarez not some anglophone version of cinnamon and Mayweather is in no way the greatest technician in the history of boxing, there was great boxing way before Mayweather in case you didn’t know.!
I want to see this fight bad but I’m not feeling the undercard. Likely will buy it last minute.
How the hell does Patricia Morse Jarman get to judge another fight? It shouldn’t matter since Alvarez will win inside the distance but if for some reason it goes to the scorecards her’s will not make any sense.
I thought Mora was outstanding in Fury-Wilder 3.