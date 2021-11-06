Canelo-Plant Officials Referee Russell Mora, who recently worked the Fury-Wilder fight, will once again be the third man in the ring when Canelo Alvarez fights Caleb Plant tonight for the undisputed super middleweight title. Judges are Dave Moretti, Patricia Morse Jarman, and Steve Weisfeld. Canelo is currently a 10:1 favorite. Jake Paul: Poem for Tommy Fury Mayer-Hamadouche scorecard

