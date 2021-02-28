February 28, 2021
Boxing News

Canelo: I want to make history

“We want to unify the division,” said WBA/WBC super middleweight champion Saul Alvarez after obliterating WBC mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim on Saturday night in Miami, Florida.

“[Billy Joe Saunders] is a world champion, we want to go for it and we need to go for it. He’s a very difficult fighter and has a championship, the WBO. People [like Saunders] talk but I’m a very mature fighter and I know how to control myself. All I need to do is go into the ring, win and make history.”

“It’s because [being undisputed] hasn’t been done, no one has done it in Latin America. In the world only a few fighters have done it, the best. I want to make history and be one of the best in the world.”

Saunders: I've got the tools to beat Canelo

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>