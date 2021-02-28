“We want to unify the division,” said WBA/WBC super middleweight champion Saul Alvarez after obliterating WBC mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim on Saturday night in Miami, Florida.

“[Billy Joe Saunders] is a world champion, we want to go for it and we need to go for it. He’s a very difficult fighter and has a championship, the WBO. People [like Saunders] talk but I’m a very mature fighter and I know how to control myself. All I need to do is go into the ring, win and make history.”

“It’s because [being undisputed] hasn’t been done, no one has done it in Latin America. In the world only a few fighters have done it, the best. I want to make history and be one of the best in the world.”