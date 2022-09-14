Gennadiy Golovkin arrived first and did a short interview. Then he hung around until Canelo Alvarez arrived and they did a pretty intense 20-second face-off. No smiles. No handshakes. Golovkin then left and Alvarez did a quick interview.
Gennadiy Golovkin
On fighting at 168:
“It feels the same. Maybe one or two more dinners…more burgers, more tacos.”
On what a win would mean:
“This is not only for me, this is for the sport. I want to bring back boxing’s position. I want a clean sport.”
Canelo Alvarez
On fighting Golovkin for a third time:
“I’m always 100% focused on whatever fight I go into. That’s where I have my head. To be 100% focused on this fight.”
On what a win would mean:
“It’s really important for me, this type of fight, for my legacy and for all these people that are here. I’m really hoping I can put on a good show for the people.”
Hope GGG can dig up his legs for one last go around! Like Sweet pea did against Oscar, even though he got robbed too lol. Can’t see them giving anyone a decision but Canelo, I mean look at the scores of his last fight and he lost 10 rounds!