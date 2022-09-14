Gennadiy Golovkin arrived first and did a short interview. Then he hung around until Canelo Alvarez arrived and they did a pretty intense 20-second face-off. No smiles. No handshakes. Golovkin then left and Alvarez did a quick interview.

Gennadiy Golovkin

On fighting at 168:

“It feels the same. Maybe one or two more dinners…more burgers, more tacos.”

On what a win would mean:

“This is not only for me, this is for the sport. I want to bring back boxing’s position. I want a clean sport.”

Canelo Alvarez

On fighting Golovkin for a third time:

“I’m always 100% focused on whatever fight I go into. That’s where I have my head. To be 100% focused on this fight.”

On what a win would mean:

“It’s really important for me, this type of fight, for my legacy and for all these people that are here. I’m really hoping I can put on a good show for the people.”