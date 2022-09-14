By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBO super welterweight champion Sam Eggington (32-7, 18 KOs) will defend his belt against former three-time world title challenger Dennis Hogan (30-4-1, 7 KOs) on October 8 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sports.

Eggington claimed the IBO strap against Przemyslaw Zysk in June, and his all-action style makes him a fan favorite on the UK boxing circuit. Hogan is coming off a ten round decision victory against Wade Ryan in March. In 2021, Hogan was stopped by WBO #1 154 pounder Tim Tszyu in five rounds, and in 2019 he dropped back-to-back world title bouts against Jaime Munguia and Jermall Charlo respectively.