By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

On the undercard of the WBO AP 140-pound title bout, talented 115-rounders made a very competitive collision to a split draw (77-75, 75-77, 76-76) over eight on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Unbeaten ex-amateur bright prospect Kantaro Juri (4-0-1, 2 KOs), 114.5, was surprisingly held to a draw with WBO AP#14 junior bantam Danrick Sumabong (12-2-1, 9 KOs), 114, over a give-and-take eight. It was a see-saw affair with taller southpaw Juri occasionally connecting with solid lefts, while Sumabong landing sharp right counters to the Japanese rival. Juri recently upset formerly two-time world challenger Masayuki Kuroda (retired afterward) in his just fourth pro bout this January and aimed to take the Filipino’s WBO AP rating in this opportunity. They may exchange gloves in the near future.

Ohashi Promotions.

