WBC/WBA super middleweight champion Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and the WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders, will clash in a unification duel on Saturday at the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In an interview with ESPN, “Canelo” commented on some key aspects of the famous Mexican fighting style:

“I think that in the history of Mexican boxing there have been many styles. For me, the Mexican style is not about going in there to trade, hit and take, get knocked down and get back up. I think the Mexican style is more than that. Mexican boxing is also about knowing how to move, hit and not be hit.

“The mentality mindset is that a Mexican fighter has is to never give up, and to always give his best until the end. That is something that makes a big difference among Mexicans.”

Canelo is a 7:1 favorite.