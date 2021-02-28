WBA/WBC super middleweight champion Saul Alvarez (55-1-2, 37 KOs) easily annihilated WBC mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim (21-3, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Canelo dominated every moment of every round. He dropped Yildirim with a huge right hand in round three, then pummeled Yildirim until the bell. Yildirim quit after round three.
Promoter Eddie Hearn announced that Canelo will face WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders on May 8.
Absolutely pathetic effort from Yildirim. Disgraceful to have this rubbish served up to boxing fans as a World title fight.
WOW, what a shock 🙂 lol
at this point Canelo should Only be in marque match-ups.
That was a pathetic display from Yildrim, a heavy bag with arms.
Surely there’s some way of suing this guy for wasting the publics time?
And the way they dragged that junk out – almost endlessly with national anthems and musical crap and fireworks, and of course the obnoxious talking heads!
told you guys Yildrim way too slow just stood there and got pummeled not much happening up stairs the guy should retire after that performance pathetic
Unfortunately mandatory’s are bums sometimes like this turk was, but now Canelo can move on to bigger and better things again.
Easy work, as predicted.
Positive note: Canelo took care of business efficiently.
While Yildirim was less than a “longshot,” at least he didn’t carry him for 12 rounds…… yes, it’s a slight swipe at Plant and Saunders….
Now we wait for the critics, and Saunders/Plant/Charlo to make excuses.
I don’t know what was worse, watching the fight or listening to The DAZN commentators sugar coat Canelo being the greatest Mexican boxer of all time.
It was another bum of the month. David Benivedez would be another story.
The Turk didn’t even try.
even for a promotion that Main Events youtube fighters, this was not worth watching. Billy Joe Saunders fight needs to be made, but why deny fans another fight with Triple G to prove he dominant after two close fights. * that is still PPV worthy.
Haven’t seen any destruction , was just the distraction from the real world . That fight was a fraud .
Mandatory’s need their shot regardless of what we fans think. They are the ones who risk their lives in there and they shouldn’t be pushed away because of what the fans want. Win, lose, or draw they have to get their crack at the title. If not, then what is the point of rankings. I know some rankings are questionable but that is another story. Canelo did what he was suppossed to do and has fought top level opposition. He deserves to take a ‘Keep Active’ bout here in there. The guy is on another level and is doing what GGG never dared to do. That is going to 168.
Why some announcers threw Canelo under the bus for taking this fight is something i dont understand. I always thought manditory fights were just that manditory. Take the fight and try and defend it or not take it and surrender it.
Canelo is going to beat Saunders too. He’s too good and on top of his game right now.
The WBC made this guy the mandatory contender! Boxing is better without these jokers. The Sulaiman family can find another family business to run for all I care.
So much for getting in 6-8 rounds against Avni. Okay, I hope Canelo vs. BJS really occurs.
Another “quality” mandatory challenger foisted on the public by the WBC morons.
For such a big opportunity, Yildirim sure seemed quit to want to exit the fight. Didn’t take many chances, and didn’t seem especially hurt. Just took the money and ran I guess. Guess he figured he was out of his league and would try again another day. Feel sorry for those who bought tickets to that….
*quick* to want to exit the fight I meant
So Canela beat up on his sparring partner and got paid smh
Unfortunately, the WBC isn’t the only one to do this…. theres the WBA with their 6 world champions in the same weight…..
Theres always been ranking fiascos, its part of boxing.
The fight with Saunders is supposed to be a done deal, let’s hope he shows up to fight and not to simply survive.
It would be a beautiful world if Plant fought someone in the meantime, just so he won’t argue later that ring rust was the reason for getting handled by Canelo.
Predictable, but to be fair to Canelo, this guy was a mandatory. (only in boxing).
Let’s see if BJS can get himself motivated for this one, if he’ on form I reckon his style gives Canelo headaches, whether he can keep it up for 12 rounds is another story, guess we’ll see.
canelo is too slow for Billy Joe Saunders its a bad matchup for canelo
Canelo deserves an easy fight every now and then. Consider it being able to have a lunch break during work. Training and fighting the best is physically and mentally draining and I think all top fighters should be able to take a few easy ones along the way.
Destroyed? Please give a break!!…. Yidirim was fine and whistling on route to pick up his paycheck.
To be fair Canelo had no choice but to fight this bum in order to keep his title…now billy joe is next… may 8th hopefully he’ll give a better account of himself… can’t be soon enough for me
Let’s call this a “no title/ stay busy” fight… just to help him stay sharp for May 8th (fingers crossed).
Maybe if Warrington, who was considered the best 126 lbs in the world, had taken a stay busy fight, he wouldn’t have gotten blasted by Mauricio Lara a couple of weeks ago.
Food for thought.
Again, while I believe Canelo has reached this stage due to personal merit and hard work, I do hope Saunders provides a solid test.
Seeing Saunders a few years ago struggle with feather fisted Willie Monroe, only to have Canelo and GGG go to war a few weeks later can be indicative of the likely outcome.
Yes, both have matured since then….. but Canelo has become markedly better, while Saunders remains consistent…. consistently boring.
As usual, the only reason to tune is was to see Kate Abdo. The HW fight was the best of the night.
What a ridiculous event. DAZN needs to take a page out of HBOs book if they want to put on a proper show. The Pre-Fight was nauseating. Why did it take so long to get these guys in the ring?Excellent job, DAZN, you clowns. Who is running things over there. They have no clue.
Here’s the deal, I would never admit that Canelo is pound for pound until wow.
Why now? Because he loves to fight, he stays active and fights every few months, he takes his craft seriously and he is a consumate pro.
Don’t judge by some easy fights, he could have taken and screwed around yet he chose to be active
Props to Canelo!
OK I admit hes a great fighter. But yet Beterbiev and Bivol are never mentioned. No not cruiser weight, light heavy weight. Those are the only two challenges left. Its not his fault though hes in the era hes in. The sh*t list goes on and on. Kind of like the era of the Klitschkos. Maybe when Beterbiev is 40.