WBA/WBC super middleweight champion Saul Alvarez (55-1-2, 37 KOs) easily annihilated WBC mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim (21-3, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Canelo dominated every moment of every round. He dropped Yildirim with a huge right hand in round three, then pummeled Yildirim until the bell. Yildirim quit after round three.

Promoter Eddie Hearn announced that Canelo will face WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders on May 8.