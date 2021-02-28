Unbeaten super welterweight Alejandro Luis Silva (14-0-1, 10 KOs) remained unbeaten by disqualification over countryman Gabriel Omar Diaz (10-2, 3 KOs). The bout came to an end in round three when Silva had Diaz in a front headlock during a clinch. Apparently, Diaz was frustrated being in the clinch and bit Silva on the inside of his arm. A clear bruise instantly surfaced on the inner arm of Silva who immediately showed it to the referee. The referee disqualified Diaz and Silva retained his Argentina (FAB) title. The event took place at the Polideportivo Municipal Roberto De Vicenzo, in Berazategui Argentina.

The co-feature saw Diego Ramirez (22-4-1, 6 KOs) draw with fellow Argentine Nicolas Luques Palacios (12-7-1, 1 KOs) over ten rounds. The official scores were 97-95.5 Ramirez, 96.-95.5 Palacios, and even 95.5-95.5.

Rounding out the undercard

Guido Emmanuel Schramm TKO 2 Matias Raimundo Diaz 6 rds welterweights

Joel Mafauad UD Nestor Adrian Maidana 6 rds super lightweights

Ruben Nestor Neri Munoz KO 2 Elias Nahuel Gonzalez lightweights

Gabriel Alexander Peralta Arevalo KO 3 Alfredo Hugo Petkus 4 rds super bantamweights

