By Miguel Maravilla
WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) and WBA #1 contender Edgar Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) talked about their fight on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
_
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
So evident as to WHY he totally AVOIDED Benavidez for so long! No way in HELL he beats Benavidez
Canelo has 2 ways :
1 fight Benavides
2 retire
There is no other way
There is no scape
Never gonna happen at 168.
Benavidez permanently at 175 now.