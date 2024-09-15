Canelo, Berlanga Post-Fight Press Conference By Miguel Maravilla WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) and WBA #1 contender Edgar Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) talked about their fight on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. _ Lara / Plant Post-Fight Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

