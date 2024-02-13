Undisputed super middleweight champ Canelo Alvarez confirmed today that he’s still planning to fight on May 4 in Las Vegas. He wouldn’t name an opponent, but revealed that he will be facing an American. Possible candidates include Jermall Charlo, Terence Crawford and David Benavidez, with Charlo considered the most likely.

“I always try to fight in May and September, the Mexican dates. I always like to look for those dates. We are fine-tuning some details for the May fight, but it’s going to be an interesting fight as I always like for the people,” said Canelo.