WBO #1, IBF #5 bantamweight and former WBC/WBA interim champion Reymart Gaballo (27-1, 22 KOs) needed just 32 seconds to demolish former WBA interim minimumweight champion Phai Pharob (35-4, 27 KOs) on Tuesday night at the Midas Hotel and Casino in Pasay, Philippines. A left, right, left to the body combination finished Pharob. Gaballo, whose only loss was to future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire in 2021, is the mandatory challenger for current WBO bantamweight king for Jason Moloney.

