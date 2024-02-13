February 13, 2024
Boxing News

PBC/Amazon to stream two free fights

Two showdowns featuring a rising star in his toughest test to date and a flyweight world champion against an undefeated contender will highlight the first PBC on Prime Video show on March 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two matchups will be available via free access to all fans, regardless of Prime membership or purchase of the PPV card.

The live-streaming presentation will feature rising middleweight Elijah García (16-0, 13 KOs) taking on Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis (18-3-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round attraction, and will also have WBC flyweight champion Julio César Martínez (20-2, 15 KOs) defending his world title against unbeaten Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs).

These bouts will lead into the inaugural four-fight PBC Pay-Per-View available on Prime Video and topped by WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu against two-time former champion Keith “One Time” Thurman in a non-title affair, plus WBA super lightweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in the co-main event.

Matchroom inks IBF champ Subriel Matias
Gaballo annihilates Pharob in 32 seconds

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Great fights
    I’m excited to see Elijah Garcia again
    This guy has a lot of torque

    Jc Martinez vs Cordova very spicy fight as well

    Reply
    • >