Two showdowns featuring a rising star in his toughest test to date and a flyweight world champion against an undefeated contender will highlight the first PBC on Prime Video show on March 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two matchups will be available via free access to all fans, regardless of Prime membership or purchase of the PPV card.

The live-streaming presentation will feature rising middleweight Elijah García (16-0, 13 KOs) taking on Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis (18-3-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round attraction, and will also have WBC flyweight champion Julio César Martínez (20-2, 15 KOs) defending his world title against unbeaten Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs).

These bouts will lead into the inaugural four-fight PBC Pay-Per-View available on Prime Video and topped by WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu against two-time former champion Keith “One Time” Thurman in a non-title affair, plus WBA super lightweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in the co-main event.