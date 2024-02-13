IBF junior welterweight champion Subriel Matias (20-1 20 KOs) has signed a multi-fight co-promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing and Fresh Productions. Matias is now eyeing a summer defense in his native Puerto Rico.

“I am very excited about the deal we’ve reached with Matchroom,” said Matias. “I can’t wait to show DAZN, Matchroom, all the big names out there and the world why this deal was made because I am the best 140 pounder on the planet. And I will show this in front of my people, which makes me immensely happy. I promise to keep working hard to give the fans what they are looking for. This is all-out wars until one of the two opponents breaks up. I do not run. It is not my fighting style, and it is not in my DNA. This will not change now in any way. Whoever they put in front of me, I will destroy.”

Juan Orengo, Fresh Productions: “Fresh Productions is very excited and looking forward to this partnership with Matchroom. After months of carefully analyzing several offers, for all of which we are immensely grateful, we have decided that Matchroom is the promoter that can take Subriel to the level of exposition and the names we are looking for. They believe in Puerto Rico’s boxing fans and market. They believe we can do big things in Puerto Rico, as do we. Puerto Rico is a boxing country with a long-standing legacy in the sport. We are here to revive that market and make Puerto Rico the great boxing venue it once was. Expect big things. We see a bright future ahead of us, and we believe Matchroom and DAZN are the perfect fit for our plans with Subriel.”

Eddie Hearn, Matchroom: “I am delighted to welcome Subriel to the team. Subriel is one of the most exciting fighters on the planet, with action guaranteed every time he fights, and as a world champion at 140lbs, the fights out there for him are massive. Puerto Rico is a huge market for Matchroom and DAZN, and with Subriel joining Edgar Berlanga and Yankiel Rivera in our stable, we are looking forward to holding some huge events there, starting with Subriel’s heroic return for the first time as a world champion this summer.”

An announcement on Matias’ second defense of his world crown will be made soon