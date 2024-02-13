Taylor-Catterall rematch in the works Bitter rivals Josh Taylor (19-1, 13 KOs) and Jack Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) are reportedly close to announcing a rematch on April 27 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. In February 2022, when Taylor was still undisputed 140lb champion, he won a controversial decision over Catterall. Their rematch would again be at 140lbs and be streamed by DAZN. Matchroom inks IBF champ Subriel Matias Like this: Like Loading...

