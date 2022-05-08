By Miguel Maravilla
Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez talks about his unanimous decision loss to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Canelo called for a rematch.
The only reason I would want to see a rematch is so Dimitry can make another load of money he deserves it….but performance wise it was a blowout and not worthy of a rematch for sure!