RAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) closed out 2018 with another entertaining show for the locals at the Gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. It was the fourth anniversary for Nica Boxing Promotions. In the main event, former WBA regional beltholder Winston Campos (31-6-5, 19 KOs) crushed countryman Moises Oliva (13-12, 6 KOs). Campos was declared the TKO winner when Oliva didn’t answer the bell for round two.

In attendance were world champions Cristofer Rosales and Felix Alvarado, who both showed they are champions outside the ring by handing out Christmas gifts to children after the event.