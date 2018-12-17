WBA #7, IBF #14 super lightweight Shohjahon Ergashev (15-0, 14 KOs) needed just 18 seconds to demolish Nazareno Gaston Ruiz (32-18, 11 KOs) on Friday night at the Olimp Theater in Krasnodar, Russia. Ergashev, the WBA Intercontinental champion, put Ruiz on the canvas immediately. Ruiz beat the count, but was brutally battered to the canvas again. “Beast from the East,” one of the biggest punchers in boxing, had a busy year with five wins, four by knockout.

“I want to make a statement every time I step in the ring,” said the fearsome Ergashev. “I am the best super lightweight in the world and I guarantee that the champions don’t go the distance with me.”

Ergashev’s 2018 was so impressive, normally reserved promoter Dmitriy Salita is now dropping some pretty big names in reference to his fighter.

“Shohjahon is proving to be one of the hardest punchers in all of boxing! He stops his opponents in brutal fashion ala Mike Tyson and early Golovkin. He’s one of the most exciting fighters in the sport and he is willing to fight the best!”