By David Finger

Former two time WBO mini-flyweight world title challenger Moises Calleros successfully returned to the ring this last Friday (December 14), winning a ten round unanimous decision over Mexican regional prospect Gerardo Jasso at the “Milo” Martinez Auditorium In Monclova, Mexico. There were no knockdowns in the junior flyweight fight. With the win Calleros improves to 29-9-1, 16 KOs while Jasso slips to 7-2-1, 2 KOs.

In the co-main event Isabel Millán stopped Perla Esmeralda Rojas in round six I. A female flyweight fight.

Also rounding off the card Jose Angel Napoles scored a four round stoppage over Rogelio Manriquez. Edgar Robles scored a second round stoppage over Benito Quiroz while Sergio Mendez won a split decision over Pablo Padilla.