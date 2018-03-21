Bruno: Parker is a very dangerous guy

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBC heavyweight champion Frank Bruno has warned WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua that WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker will be dangerous when they clash in Cardiff, Wales on March 31. “Anthony Joshua has got the size, the power, and the skill, and Parker is a guy who comes to him all the time,” Bruno told Sky Sports. “If Joshua moves around and uses his reach and his power, he should make it make it easier for himself. Joshua has a lot of skill, a lot of size, a lot of power. If he just relaxes and uses Parker to come in, it is as simple as that. If he is going to get macho and start wanting to tear up with him, then Parker is a very dangerous guy, very fit — he is on you all the time.”