WBF title twinbill in South Africa

By Ron Jackson

Real Steel Promotions presents two WBF title fights on Friday night at the Edenvale Community Centre, in Gauteng, South Africa, with junior-middleweight Emmany Kalombo against Nkululeko Mhlongo and Jackson Chauke going in against Sihle Jelwana at flyweight.

In the main bout of the evening, South African junior-middleweight champion Nkululeko Mhlongo (16-5, 12 KOs) faces the promising Emmany Kalombo (8-0, 8 KOs) from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a clash for the vacant WBF Intercontinental junior-middleweight title.

The veteran Mhlongo made his pro debut in March 2004 and won the South African junior-middleweight title in August 2011, and has made four successful defenses. He has previously held the WBF Intercontinental title and also the interim WBA Pan African junior-middleweight title.

Kalombo who is based in Gauteng, South Africa made his pro debut in August 2015 is an explosive puncher and has won all his eight fights inside the distance, with only one going into the fifth round.

In the main supporting bout, Jackson Chauke (14-1-1, 14 KOs) from Tembisa, Gauteng, meets Sihle Jelwana (8-3, 6 KOs) of the Free State in a clash for the vacant WBF International flyweight title.

The 32-year-old Chauke was an outstanding amateur having won the South African amateur flyweight championship in 2004 and 2005. He also won a silver medal in the flyweight class at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia. However, at the 2008 Beijing Olympics he was eliminated in the first series when he was beaten 9-1 by Anvar Yunusov from Tajikistan.

Other Bouts

Welterweight: Tumi Nakedi vs Mitch Steyn, 4 rounds; Cruiserweight: Beleshay Serge Mukanya vs Akani Phuzi, 4 rounds; Junior-welterweight: Jabulani Makhense vs Byson Gwayana, 6 rounds; Junior-middleweight: Harnu Botha vs Mark Fahrad, 4 rounds; Junior-middleweight; Etienne van Niekerk vs Vusi Bilankule, 6 rounds; Lightweight: Dennis Mwale vs Brandon Naude, 6 rounds.