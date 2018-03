By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne is confident he can become world heavyweight champion again after he defeats WBC #1 Dillian Whyte at the 02 Arena in London, England on March 24.

“I don’t want it to go to a judges’ decision,” Browne told Sky Sports. “I don’t like judges, so I definitely want a stoppage, whether it’s him not coming out for the round, or whatever it might be. I just want to stop him.”