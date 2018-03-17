Vargas returns against Salka April 12

Former WBC super featherweight world champion Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas (24-1-2, 17 KOs) faces “Lightning” Rod Salka (24-4, 4 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight fight in the main event of the April 12 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.

“El Bandido” has never shied away from stealing the show with his crowd-rallying style. The 33-year-old native of Mexico City, Mexico has two Fight of the Year performances on his resume, earned in wars against former world champions Takashi Miura and Orlando “Siri” Salido. Vargas is eager to regain the title he lost in yet another war against Miguel “El Alacran” Berchelt.

“I want to become world champion again,” said Francisco Vargas. “As always, I am working with discipline. I’ll deliver a great performance and Rod Salka will not stop me from doing that.”

Salka has had tough losses against much bigger opponents, but has five straight wins. “I’m excited to be at 130 pounds,” said Rod Salka. “Francisco Vargas stands in the way of me fighting [Miguel] Berchelt, so he has to be eliminated. I can’t wait for April 12.”

The co-main event is TBA.

Also scheduled is lightweight Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (7-0, 5 KOs) will go up against Filipino boxer Recky “The Terror” Dulay (10-3, 7 KOs) in an 8-rounder.