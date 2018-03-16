March 16, 2018

Arriaza annihilates Valentin in 20 seconds

Unbeaten welterweight Roberto Arriaza (16-0, 13 KOs) needed just 20 seconds to demolish WBO Intercontinental champion Sammy Valentin (13-2, 10 KOs) on Friday night at the Bryan Glazer Center JCC in Tampa, Florida. In the first exchange of the bout, Hammer-fisted Arriaza rocked hometown Valentin with a right hand and followed up with a fierce attack to brutally batter Valentin to the canvas. Official time was :20.

Huge win for Arriaza, who is from Nicaragua but conducted his training camp in Los Angeles. Valentin is currently the WBO #12 ranked welterweight, so Arriaza will likely pick up a world ranking in addition to the WBO regional title.

