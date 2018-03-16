Orozco beats Honorio again in comeback fight

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In a rematch, undefeated super lightweight contender Antonio Orozco (27-0, 17 KOs) of San Diego won an eight round unanimous decision over Mexican veteran Martin Honorio (33-13-1, 16 KOs) on Friday night at the Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Orozco boxed from the start, picking his spots and landing well on Honorio. Attacking in round three, Orozco mixed it up with one-two combos and digging downstairs to Honorio’s body. Despite getting outworked, Honorio pressed on as Orozco boxed and countered. Beginning to land heavy punches in round six, Orozco continued to box patiently. Keeping his distance and boxing in round seven, Orozco’s foot slipped out of the ring apron as he continued to outwork the tough Honorio. Orozco closed strong, but Honorio stood his ground despite getting roughed up. All three judges scored the bout 79-73.

In the main event, Golden Boy Promotions’ recently signed undefeated female flyweight prospect Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (12-0, 2 KOs) of East L.A. won a unanimous eight round decision over Sonia Osorio (8-6-1, 1 KO).

Fighting at a fast pace Estrada and Osorio exchanged on the inside to start. Osorio came at Estrada with a wild haymaker in round two as Estrada kept her hands moving and switched up her stance. Continuing to mix it up, Estrada connected with the left hook numerous times as Osorio kept coming with the right hand. The hand speed was too much for Osorio in the fourth as Estrada continued to outwork and back her up.

Showboating in round five Estrada was in control as she continued to connect with the fast left hook. Estrada came out aggressive in the sixth as she tagged Osorio with big punches but the Mexican kept coming despite getting hit. Coming out strong in the seventh Estrada let her hands go as Osorio continued to go forward despite being on the receiving end of Estrada’s windmill of punches.

In the eighth and final round, the two fought hard hard to the final bell as Estrada connected with the left hook and Osorio kept going forward. All three judges scored the bout 80-72.

Lightweight Oscar Duarte (13-0, 9 KO’s) of Parral, Mexico stopped Jorge Rodriguez (10-2, 10 KOs) of Tepic, Mexico in five rounds. Off to a slow start Duarte popped the jab as Rodriguez came forward in the opening round. Duarte attacked the body in round two as Rodriguez continued to go forward despite getting tagged to the body. In round three Rodriguez complained about being hit in the back as he hit the canvas shortly after, referee Wayne Hedgepeth warned Duarte. Going to the body in round four, Duarte began to slow down Rodriguez as he stood his ground but a right hand by Duarte floored Rodriguez as he got up continuing to fight. Duarte stalked Rodriguez to begin the fifth as he stayed close inside, a left hook to the body by Duarte did it as the referee reached a ten count at 1:53.

Opening up the Boxeo Estelar on Estrella TV telecast, super featherweight Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (7-0, 7 KOs) of Glendora, California made quick work of Jose Martinez (10-12, 6 KO’s) of Durango, Mexico in a scheduled six-round bout. Gonzalez rocked Martinez with a left hook backing him to the ropes as he followed up and unloaded a combination as the referee stepped in to stop the fight at 2:48 of the first.

Local undefeated featherweight prospect Edgar Valerio (13-0, 8 KOs) of South Central L.A. scored a first round stoppage over Mexico City’s Giovanni Caro (26-22-4, 21 KOs) in a scheduled eight round bout. Valerio landed solidly from the start and a short left hook in the closing seconds dropped Caro, who hit the canvas hard. Referee Raul Caiz Jr. gave Caro time to recover, but then stopped the fight at 2:59 as Caro could not continue.

The opening bout from the Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles, ended in a technical draw. Lightweights Blair Cobbs (7-0-1, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas and Mario Esparza (4-0-2, 1 KO) of Phoenix never took a step back and traded all night. At the start of the fourth round, Esparza was on the receiving end of the headbutt and the bout was stopped.