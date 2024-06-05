Former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner (35-4-1, 24 KOs) and fan-favorite Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their WBC People’s Championship main event on Friday night at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida,

Adrien Broner: “I want to thank everyone for showing up. I apologize for being late. I want to tell you guys what I tell everyone else. You can’t fight for me. You guys aren’t going to lose this weight for me. And you guys sure aren’t going to run your mouth for me. So, I am not going to stop doing what I am doing just to please you. You aren’t going to put food on my plate or no money in my pocket. I had to handle business. I had to get my work done before I came here to talk shit…I am here to put my life on the line. On June 7 I am not coming to just put on a show for the fans. I am coming to die if I have to.”

Blair Cobbs: “Thank you, everybody, for showing up to this one. This one is going to be a very big attraction. Just in case you don’t know who I am, it’s the most exciting man in boxing, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs. The limousine-riding, the jet-flying, the kiss-stealing, wheeling, dealing son-of-a-gun. I’m having a hard time keeping these alligator boots down. We’re going to have a great time. I just cannot wait to get my hands on Adrien Broner. Look, he had a good run, but now it’s time for his demise.”