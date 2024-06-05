IBF welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis says he is still fighting next month in his hometown of Philadelphia. Ennis’ opponent and mandatory challenger Cody Crowley pulled out on Tuesday due to complications in his recovery from eye surgery last November. Boots took to social media to inform his fans that the fight date is still on.
Boots Ennis: If it’s Cody or not I will still be fighting a top contender on July 13 as planned! DONT WORRY!
– I will be attending this event at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly, my home town.
Crowley was just spared an a$$ whopping. Ennis is the real deal. Crawford & Spence been ducking him for a reason.
They outgrew the weight class. Ennis for sure isn’t ready for Crawford. He probably can beat Spence now that he’s damaged goods. Time will tell if he’s the real deal. He’s beating up soft opposition.
HawnJay,
Ennis has been a top rated contender for over 4 years now and he’s been begging for a title shot the last 3.
Crawford and Spence have avoided this man like the plague!
They’re seemingly constantly attempting to place Conor Benn in big fights…. here you go Conor!
Hell I don’t see a bunch of fighters stepping up since he’s so untested and unworthy. I can’t hear y’all fake MF’ers now!
I’m just saying