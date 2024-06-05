IBF welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis says he is still fighting next month in his hometown of Philadelphia. Ennis’ opponent and mandatory challenger Cody Crowley pulled out on Tuesday due to complications in his recovery from eye surgery last November. Boots took to social media to inform his fans that the fight date is still on.

Boots Ennis: If it’s Cody or not I will still be fighting a top contender on July 13 as planned! DONT WORRY!