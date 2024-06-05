By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

This title is a parody of the masterpiece movie “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington” starring James Stewart in 1939. “Monster” Naoya Inoue (27-0, 24 KOs), the unified world super bantamweight champion, has left for New York in order to attend the award-giving ceremony of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA). Naoya was named the BWAA’s Boxer of the Year and will receive the prestigious Sugar Ray Robinson Award there on this coming Friday. The Monster will be accompanied by his manager/promoter Hideyuki Ohashi, former WBC/WBA world minimumweight champ. Congrats.

