Fanmio has announced the co-main event for “Last Man Standing: Diaz vs. Masvidal” as two-time former middleweight world champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (37-4, 30 KOs) returns to action to take on Shane Mosley Jr. (21-4, 12 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight showdown on Saturday, July 6 in a PPV from Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The card is headlined by the pro boxing battle between MMA fighters Nate Diaz and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal.