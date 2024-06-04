Fanmio has announced the co-main event for “Last Man Standing: Diaz vs. Masvidal” as two-time former middleweight world champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (37-4, 30 KOs) returns to action to take on Shane Mosley Jr. (21-4, 12 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight showdown on Saturday, July 6 in a PPV from Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
The card is headlined by the pro boxing battle between MMA fighters Nate Diaz and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal.
Could be interesting? That is, Mosely jr. And Jacobs.
I like the match but I will only consider buying it if there are no other cards and maybe have a buddy chip in. Even then the stars will have to align for me to buy it…especially with all the PPVs lately.
That is an interesting fight. I’m thinking Mosley might actually be considered the favorite?