June 4, 2024
Jacobs-Mosley Jr. clash July 6

Fanmio has announced the co-main event for “Last Man Standing: Diaz vs. Masvidal” as two-time former middleweight world champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (37-4, 30 KOs) returns to action to take on Shane Mosley Jr. (21-4, 12 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight showdown on Saturday, July 6 in a PPV from Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The card is headlined by the pro boxing battle between MMA fighters Nate Diaz and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal.

Claressa Shields returns July 27

    • I like the match but I will only consider buying it if there are no other cards and maybe have a buddy chip in. Even then the stars will have to align for me to buy it…especially with all the PPVs lately.

    • That is an interesting fight. I’m thinking Mosley might actually be considered the favorite?

