On Saturday, July 27, undisputed female middleweight world champion Claressa “GWOAT” Shields (14-0, 2 KOs) rises two weight classes to vie for a world title in a fourth division against WBC female heavyweight champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (7-1, 2 KOs). The vacant WBO female light heavyweight championship will also be on the line on July 27, as both main event fighters aim to unify 175-pound titles in a very special edition of “Big Time Boxing USA” at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit that will air live on premier global sports platform DAZN.
“From the beginning of her career, Claressa has been on a quest to make her story a part of history,” said promoter Dmitriy Salita. “This fight is one of Claressa’s hardest challenges, moving up two weight divisions to challenge the current heavyweight world champion. It’s ‘Claressa vs. Vanessa’ for the unified world title in Detroit, one of boxing’s historic homes. There is no better venue for this epic showdown than the beautiful, world-class Little Caesars Arena.”
with 2 kos in 14 fights I believe she currently has less than 15% ko. MOving up 2 divisions Im not expecting that number to go up. KOs arent everything but thats what people look for. Luckily, she does well with promotion, bringing strong emotions and back and forth spats. Does well with attracting the hate and the attention that comes with.
So long as the undercard isn’t complete trash, I think I’ll go to this one.
This girl is the hardest person to like in all boxing, no matter what she is sucessfull at.
Shields obviously wins 10 rounds unanimous decision as usual. Excellent boxer she is but cannot break an egg with 2 KOs in 14 wins.
