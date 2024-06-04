On Saturday, July 27, undisputed female middleweight world champion Claressa “GWOAT” Shields (14-0, 2 KOs) rises two weight classes to vie for a world title in a fourth division against WBC female heavyweight champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (7-1, 2 KOs). The vacant WBO female light heavyweight championship will also be on the line on July 27, as both main event fighters aim to unify 175-pound titles in a very special edition of “Big Time Boxing USA” at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit that will air live on premier global sports platform DAZN.

“From the beginning of her career, Claressa has been on a quest to make her story a part of history,” said promoter Dmitriy Salita. “This fight is one of Claressa’s hardest challenges, moving up two weight divisions to challenge the current heavyweight world champion. It’s ‘Claressa vs. Vanessa’ for the unified world title in Detroit, one of boxing’s historic homes. There is no better venue for this epic showdown than the beautiful, world-class Little Caesars Arena.”