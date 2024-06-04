Two-time world title challenger Steven Butler (34-4-1, 28 KOs) faces countryman Patrice Volny (18-1, 12 KOs) in the 10-round middleweight main event this Thursday at Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada. Promoted by Eye of The Tiger, Butler-Volny and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

In other streaming action from Montreal:

Osleys Iglesias (10-0, 9 KOs) vs. Evgeny Shvedenko (16-1-1, 7 KOs), 12 Rounds, Super Middleweights

Arthur Biyarslanov (14-0, 12 KOs) vs. Elias Mauricio Haedo (14-5, 10 KOs), 10 Rounds, Junior Welterweights

Shamil Khataev (12-0, 3 KOs) vs. Ramadan Hiseni (18-1-1, 6 KOs), 10 Rounds, Middleweights

Mary Spencer (8-2, 6 KOs) vs. April Hunter (7-1), 10 Rounds, Junior Middleweights

Jhon Orobio (9-0, 8 KOs) vs. Jose De Leon Jasso (13-4-1, 6 KOs), 8 Rounds, Junior Welterweights

Leila Beaudoin (11-1, 1 KO) vs. Lizbeth Crespo (15-7, 4 KOs), 8 Rounds, Lightweights

Luis Santana (11-0, 5 KOs) vs. Guillermo Leonel Crocco (20-3-1, 6 KOs), 8 Rounds, Junior Welterweights