Two-time world title challenger Steven Butler (34-4-1, 28 KOs) faces countryman Patrice Volny (18-1, 12 KOs) in the 10-round middleweight main event this Thursday at Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada. Promoted by Eye of The Tiger, Butler-Volny and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.
In other streaming action from Montreal:
- Osleys Iglesias (10-0, 9 KOs) vs. Evgeny Shvedenko (16-1-1, 7 KOs), 12 Rounds, Super Middleweights
- Arthur Biyarslanov (14-0, 12 KOs) vs. Elias Mauricio Haedo (14-5, 10 KOs), 10 Rounds, Junior Welterweights
- Shamil Khataev (12-0, 3 KOs) vs. Ramadan Hiseni (18-1-1, 6 KOs), 10 Rounds, Middleweights
- Mary Spencer (8-2, 6 KOs) vs. April Hunter (7-1), 10 Rounds, Junior Middleweights
- Jhon Orobio (9-0, 8 KOs) vs. Jose De Leon Jasso (13-4-1, 6 KOs), 8 Rounds, Junior Welterweights
- Leila Beaudoin (11-1, 1 KO) vs. Lizbeth Crespo (15-7, 4 KOs), 8 Rounds, Lightweights
- Luis Santana (11-0, 5 KOs) vs. Guillermo Leonel Crocco (20-3-1, 6 KOs), 8 Rounds, Junior Welterweights
That main event is a good fight, actually. With the state of the middleweight division as it is, whoever wins is probably in line for an eliminator.
Casino de Montreal puts on a lot of cards. May find myself there one day!