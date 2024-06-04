WBO #4, WBC #7, IBF #12 featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (11-0, 7 KOs) is on the brink of a world title opportunity. But first, he’ll need to overcome tough Jose Enrique Vivas (23-3, 12 KOs) in a 10-rounder on ESPN Saturday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Carrington-Vivas will serve as the co-feature to the junior middleweight showdown between Xander Zayas and former world champion Patrick Teixeira.

“Jose Enrique Vivas is a great dance partner,” said Carrington. “He’s never been stopped. He’s a really tough guy, but I like fighting tough guys. I get to show how not tough they are when it comes to facing me. I will be the first person to stop him. And it’s because of the way I’ve been training, how hard I’ve been training, and what I know I’m going to bring to the table. It’s just like in my last two fights. It’s about how I have been feeling.”

“I’m an old-school fighter. I go in there to hurt. I go in there to dominate in dramatic fashion. I have that mentality. And I feel that’s what separates the boys from the men. That’s what separates the champions from the greats.”