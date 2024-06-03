Hollywood Fight Nights this Friday night, June 7 at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, CA is sold-out, it was announced today by Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions.

Friday’s show features unbeaten WBC #10, IBF #11 super welterweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh (10-0, 8 KOs) defending his WBC Continental Americas title against Carlos Ortiz, (14-5, 14 KOs), scheduled for ten rounds.

The six-fight event can be seen on UFC Fightpass.