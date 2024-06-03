June 3, 2024
Boxing News

Walsh-Ortiz clash is sold-out

Hollywood Fight Nights this Friday night, June 7 at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, CA is sold-out, it was announced today by Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions.

Friday’s show features unbeaten WBC #10, IBF #11 super welterweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh (10-0, 8 KOs) defending his WBC Continental Americas title against Carlos Ortiz, (14-5, 14 KOs), scheduled for ten rounds.

The six-fight event can be seen on UFC Fightpass.

Xander Zayas in spotlight on Saturday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >