Broadway Boxing Weights Mike Balogun 233 vs. Sergio Ramirez Marin 212

Ja’Rico O’Quinn 116.25 vs. Jobert Alvarez 120

Michael Pirotton-Bamogo 230 vs. Jonathan Gruber 227

Joshafat Ortiz 130.5 vs. Derrick Murray 131

Sean Brewer 127 vs. Dominique Williams 131.25 Venue: Garden Theater, Detroit, MI

Promoter: DeBella Entertainment

TV: UFC Fightpass Weights From Toledo, Ohio Weights from Ontario, CA

