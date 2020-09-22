Who should Mike Tyson fight? Shannon Briggs

Former heavyweight champion Shannon “The Cannon” Briggs (60-6-1, 53 KOs) is again making it clear why a fight between he and ring legend Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) should happen. Briggs was responding to what he feels is hesitancy on the part of former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 47 KOs) to face Tyson in November.

“I personally don’t think a lot of people want to see Tyson vs ‘Little Roy,'” said Briggs. “A matchup between Mike and I makes a lot more sense for many reasons. Think of what the build-up leading up to the fight would be like. We are both from the same neighborhood mean streets. It would be the battle of Brooklyn!

“What heavyweight champion in history has more first round KOs than me? You already know Mike is going to bring it from the opening bell. Neither of us would run so zero possibilities of anything less than an explosive fight.

“There are so many people going through such a tough time in our country right now. So many protests and social movements going on. This would be a much-needed relief in a positive, entertaining way.

“Let’s let the fans decide with a poll. Who would you’d rather see fight Mike Tyson? Me or Roy?” LETS GO CHAMP!”