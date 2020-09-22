By Ron Jackson

Boxing action in South Africa returns to Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on 10 October after a long seven-month absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, when Golden Gloves Promotions presents an interesting four bout tournament with the eagerly awaited junior middleweight [email protected] final between Boyd Allen and Brandon Thysse heading the bill.

Thysse (12-2-1, 10 KOs) fought his way into the final with a thrilling seventh round stoppage win over Roarke Knapp. In another exciting slugfest, Allen (5-0-1, 4 KOs) reached the final with a tenth round technical knockout win over Tristan Truter.

In a battle for the third and fourth place in the [email protected], Roarke Knapp (9-1-1, 7 KOs) goes in against Tristan Truter (8-2, 5 KOs) which should be another thrilling scrap.

There are two other bouts on the card with Jabulani Makhense (9-0, 4 KOs) against Eric Kapia (22-3-2, 4 KOs) in a scheduled ten round bout for the WBA Pan African welterweight title and in a WBA Pan African cruiserweight title fight also scheduled for ten rounds Chris Thompson (9-2, 6 KOs) meets Akani Phuzi (11-0, 5 KOs).

This Thompson vs Phuzi has also been reported as for the vacant South African cruiserweight title but this has not been confirmed.

The tournament is scheduled to start at 18h30 under strict conditions due to the Covid 19-pandemic.