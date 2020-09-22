By Miguel Maravilla

Undefeated super bantamweight Aaron Alameda (25-0, 13 KOs) of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico is ready to make a name for himself as he steps in the ring with former world champion Luis Nery (30-0, 24 KOs) of Tijuana. Alameda squares off against Nery on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on the mega Showtime pay per view headlined by the Charlo twins.

“I’m happy and motivated for this fight. This is my first time on a card of this magnitude, so I’m going to come with everything I’ve got on September 26,” Alameda told Fightnews.com®. “I’m ready to put on a great show for the fans.”

Alameda will be getting a shot at the vacant WBC world super bantamweight title.

“Now that this is a title fight, I’m even more motivated,” Alameda said. “I’m training very hard and I’m ready to win. This is the biggest challenge of my career. I’m ready,”

Originally scheduled to fight in March, the showdown with Nery had to wait as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Alameda had to patiently wait for another possible opportunity, six months later opportunity comes knocking.

“I was really disappointed when the fight was canceled back in March. Things happen for a reason,” Alameda stated. “When the March date was called off, we took a very short amount of time off, but then got right back into training for whenever it was going to happen.”

Having wrapped up training camp in Southern California, in the City of Bell Gardens as Alameda prepared with his trainer Arnulfo Bravo for this fight.

“Training during a pandemic has been difficult, but we’ve been training since January for this fight,” Alameda said. “This camp has been good because we’re in Los Angeles, we have a lot of local fighters to spar with. We were able to find three fighters to help us out with sparring and preparing to face a southpaw.”

Coming off a third-round knockout over Jordan Escobar over a year ago, Alameda will be taking a big leap in class. Fighting most of his career in Mexico, Alameda is confident in making a splash in his U.S debut.

“Everyone will see what I’m about. This is a big card and I’m unknown. You will see a new world champion,” Alameda said. “Right now, I’m not thinking ahead. I’m only focused on Nery and winning this title. But I want to prove that I’m the best.”

As for his opponent, Nery scored a ninth-round knockout over Juan Carlos Payano last year in July. A former world champion looks to regain his champion status as Alameda plans to derail those plans for his fellow countryman.

“I know Nery was a big puncher at 118-pounds, but he’s moving up in weight, we’ll see if he can bring that power up to 122-pounds. We’re also going to see if he can take my power,” Alameda said.

Looking to score the upset, Alameda comes into this fight as the underdog but is motivated as he vows to be victorious.

“I understand that I’m the underdog in this fight, but that’s only making me hungrier to win. I’m going to go in there and show people who I am. I’m going to win and give the fans a good action fight,” Alameda said. “After I beat Luis Nery, everyone is going to know my name.”

