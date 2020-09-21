By Hesiquio Balderas

Fightnews.com® had the opportunity to talk to ring legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. Who is fighting an exhibition bout for the third time against Jorge Arce on Friday.

“My fight with Arce will be aired by DAZN in the USA and Europe, Superboletos.com in Mexico and Central and South America by ESPN, more and more people are interested in this fight. I can confirm that DAZN and my team have come to an agreement and DAZN will stream my fight with Arce, the fight will be a four round exhibition bout but let me tell you that the punches still hurt. They even hurt more with the headgear. We will put on a show.”

“I will give you this exclusive. Julio Jr will be the main event because that’s a professional fight and I will get very nervous with him fighting before my fight, so we decided that my exhibition will come first and then Julio jr will be the main event.”

“I just get too nervous, Julio is fighting Mario Cazares who is a great fighter. Mario has a bright future ahead of him. So, to be honest with you I wanted to pick an easy opponent for Julio, but he wanted this fight so the fight is on. He has a great commitment and discipline for this fight and it will be tough.”

“This Exhibition with Travieso is to help people with their drug addiction. I have my clinic where we are helping a lot of people, even famous people are getting help, so this is to collect funds so we can help more people. Ricardo Mayorga is coming to Mexico from Nicaragua.

“This training camp is painful for me because I have a lot of injuries but I’m glad I can help.

“Finally please tune in buy the fight, subscribe to DAZN. I guarantee you that this will be a great event, we will give our all.”