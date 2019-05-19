Heavyweight Dominic “Trouble” Breazeale was disappointed when he wasn’t allowed to continue Saturday’s world title fight against WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder. “I think the ref stopped it a little early because I could hear him saying seven and eight, but that’s boxing,” said Breazeale. “He did his job and kept us safe for our next fight.

“I got on my feet and had my legs under me. It’s the heavyweight division so there’s going to big shots from guys with power. This was a situation where he landed the big right hand before I did. I thought I was going to come on in the later rounds. I’ll be back and go for the heavyweight title again.”