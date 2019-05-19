By Rick Scharmberg at ringside

Hector “Macho Time” Camacho Jr. (59-7-1, 33 KOs) made a successful return to the ring after nearly two years with a first round KO over Victor “El Pollito” Abreu (9-6, 5 KOs) in the main event at the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware. Camacho Jr., son of the late, legendary Hector “Macho” Camacho, focused his attack to the body of the taller Abreu, before dropping him for the count with a right hook to the body at 2:07 of the opening round of the scheduled 8 round middleweight bout.

“I am looking to stay busy and make one more run at a title. I fight in Puerto Rico on August 10th,” stated Camacho after the bout.