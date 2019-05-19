Photos: Zanfer Promotions

A super lightweight clash between former world title challenger José “Chon” Zepeda (30-2, 25 KOs) and Eleazar “Tronco” Valenzuela (18-12-4, 15 KOs) ended in no contest due to an accidental clash of heads in the third round on Saturday night at the Gimnasio del Sindicato de Trabajadores del Metro in Mexico City.



Zepeda dropped Valenzuela in round one and punished Valenzuela in round two before the abrupt end in the third stanza.

WBA female strawweight champion Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz (29-3, 4 KOs) won by eight round unanimous decision against Bárbara Alejandra Martínez (10-7-1, 3 KOs) in a non-title fight. 19 straight wins for Ortiz.

In a real war in which both fighters were down, super flyweight Joel “Trino” Córdoba (11-4-2, 2 KOs) was victorious when former WBC flyweight champion Juan “Churrritos” Hernández (35-4, 26 KOs) didn’t Como out for round six.



