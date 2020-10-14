After nearly eight months, King’s Promotions returns to staging its own card on Saturday night, November 21 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, with an eight-round super middleweight main event featuring Brandon “B-Rob” Robinson (15-2, 10 KOs) against Genc “The Sexy Albanian” Pllana (8-2-1, 4 KOs).

“We are so excited to be back doing our own shows. We have done our best to keep our fighters busy over the past several months, but it feels good to get back to doing what we do best, and that is to put on great shows with competitive bouts. On November 21st we come out of the shoot with a great main event. I want to thank a lot of people, especially Commissioner Greg Sirb and Roger Artigiani of the 2300 Arena for working with us through this challenging time to get back boxing back and up and running,” said King’s Promotions CEO Marshall Kauffman.

In the six-round co-feature, James Martin (6-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights undefeated Rafiq Muhammad (4-0, 2 KOs) of Richmond, VA in a welterweight fight.

Khainell Wheeer (4-0, 4 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA takes on Vincent Baccus (4-2-1) of Okmulgee, OK in a six-round super middleweight contest,

Recent King’s Promotions signees, middleweight Eric Monroe and flyweight LeAnna Cruz of Philadelphia will make their pro debuts.

Monroe will take on Roudly Lolo (0-0-1) of Camp Hill, PA; Cruz will fight Unique Harris (1-3-1) of Philadelphia in four-round bouts.

Tickets are $100 and $75 and must be purchased in groups of four as there will be table seating only, and can be purchased at Pivott Boxing Acadamy (2807 North 6th Street in Philadelphia)

THERE WILL BE NO TICKETS AT THE DOOR

Full COVID protocols will be enforced and all fans must have IDs and wear masks