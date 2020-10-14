By Marco Bratusch

As it looks, the third encounter between former WBA secondary belt-holders Giovanni De Carolis (28-9-1, 13 KOs) and Tyron Zeuge (24-1-1, 14 KOs) is not going to happen. At least, not next. The pair, following a couple of postponements due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, was scheduled to fight for the vacant European title on November 27 in Germany, as Zeuge’s promoter Agon Sports won the relative bid last February offering a considerable sum of 96,233 Euros.

However, early this week the 28-year-old Zeuge claimed he got injured. Consequently, the EBU board have decided to go on soon, putting the German co-challenger “on hold” as next mandatory challenger for the winner, allowing him to recover.

An identical scenario has basically occurred months earlier with another German fighter, Marco Huck in the heavyweight division.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old De Carolis is still entitled to fight for the vacant 168-lbs EBU belt taking on another co-challenger among the highest available ranked in September.

#1 Russian fighter Fedor Chudinov (23-2, 16 KOs) got the call this morning, but he has not provided a definitive answer yet. If he does not accept the fight, rumors are #2 ranked Rocky Fielding (28-2, 16 KOs), promoted by Matchroom Sports, would be happy to get on board to dispute the vacant EBU title, which could either take place in UK or in Italy on DAZN streaming platform, perhaps in co-promotion with OPI Since 82, whether BBT Promotions do not pull out of the hat a different rabbit.

De Carolis’ promoter Buccioni Boxing Team is meanwhile busy staging the next fight of his 25-year-old prospect Michael Magnesi (17-0, 9 KOs), scheduled to take on Rwanda’s Patrick Kinigamazi (32-2, 4 KOs), a 37-year-old who boxes out of Switzerland, in an IBO sanctioned junior-lightweight world title. The fight is expected to take place at Palasport in Fondi, central Italy, on November 6th, with an attendance-cap of 200 fans because of the public health restrictions. Magnesi, trained by Mario Massai, is an enjoyable action fighter and good body puncher, but he is still far from facing a top-10 contender in the 130-lbs division.