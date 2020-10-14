WBA bantamweight champion Guillermo Rigondeaux wants to return to the ring before the end of this year. “Very soon,” he told El Nuevo Herald about his return to the ring. “It seems like something finally came up for me. I don’t know if it’s November or December, but I can assure you that I will fight before the end of 2020. I know that many out there are waiting for me to get back in the ring, but believe me, nobody wants to fight more than I do,” said the 40-year-old veteran.

“The division is pretty good, but the question is, who wants to fight me at 118? That’s the big question, but I’m expecting opponents to show up. What fans should ask themselves is what do the others think about fighting me?”