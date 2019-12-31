Three Lions Promotions (Daniel Otter) begins 2020 with a 10 round championship main event between hard-hitting world-ranked cruiserweight Ryan Rozicki (11-0, 11 KOs) and Vladimir Reznicek (9-2-2, 4 KOs) of the Czech Republic on February 14th. The event will take place in Rozicki’s native Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada at the Centre 200 with Rozicki making the first defense of his World Boxing Council international silver cruiserweight title. The local fan favorite Rozicki will look to maintain his 100% KO percentage intact vs Reznicek who has never been stopped. The undercard will feature Brandon Brewer, Josh Prince, Jessie Wilcox, and Carolyn Redmond in separate bouts.