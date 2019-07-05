Boxing returns to the Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort in Miami, Florida July 26th with M&R Promotions again promoting. This will be the third installment of the series following up the March 22nd and May 24h sold out events. Featured will be unbeaten highly world-ranked bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (20-0, 11 KOs) of Nicaragua (now based in Miami). Lopez will take on veteran Alex Rangel (17-10-4, 11 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico. Lopez’ manager William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing) feels the events have brought back the passion to see live boxing again for the local fans. “The attendance and enthusiasm by the local fans has showed the series has truly brought back the passion to see live boxing in Miami,” said Ramirez.

Local fan favorite Harold “King” Calderon (20-0, 13 KOs) will take on Diego Vincente Perez (13-7-1, 11 KOs) of Argentina in a 10 round Welterweight attraction.

Local John D. Martinez (11-1, 9 KOs) faces Gilberto “Yoruba” Dos Santos (15-10, 11 KOs) of Brazil in a 10 round super welterweight NABA U.S. title bout.

Armando “Gentleman” Alvarez (19-2, 12 KOs) vs Gabriel F. “ Chilo” Punalef (24-8-5, 9 KOs) welterweights 8 rds

Patrick “ Semtex” O’Reilly pro-debut vs. Hector Perez (4-2-2, 2 KOs) 4rds

Yoan “ Caballo De Atila” Lopez vs Raphael “ Ethasor”Akpejiori (3-0, 3 KOs) 4rds

Rounding out the undercard in separate bouts are Alexei “Hurricane” Collado, Josec “Escorpion” Ruiz, Manny “Sweet Dreams” Correa, Mike “Magic” Plania, Daniel “Raspy” Placeres, and Osmel “Puchi” Mayorga.