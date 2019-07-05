Zanfer Promotions Boxing News Ad
July 5, 2019
Boxing News

New venue for Torres-Bermudez

Saturday evening’s Zanfer Promotions boxing event in Mexico City has been moved to the Gimnasio del Sindicato de Trabajadores del IMSS. The original venue was an outdoor arena at the Gimnasio Coyoacán, however with rain expected the bout was moved indoors.
Silviatorres Vs Evelynbermudez Min
In the main event, female mini-flyweight Silvia “Guerrerita” Torres (21-1-1, 7 KOs) will look to dethrone IBF world champion Argentinean Evelyn Nazarena Bermúdez (12-0, 3 KOs), who is making her second defense. Azteca 7 will televise in Mexico.

Oubaali vs. Villanueva Officials
Boxing returns to Miccosukee July 26th

Top Boxing News

>