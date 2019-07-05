Saturday evening’s Zanfer Promotions boxing event in Mexico City has been moved to the Gimnasio del Sindicato de Trabajadores del IMSS. The original venue was an outdoor arena at the Gimnasio Coyoacán, however with rain expected the bout was moved indoors.



In the main event, female mini-flyweight Silvia “Guerrerita” Torres (21-1-1, 7 KOs) will look to dethrone IBF world champion Argentinean Evelyn Nazarena Bermúdez (12-0, 3 KOs), who is making her second defense. Azteca 7 will televise in Mexico.