By Boxing Bob Newman

Sad to report the loss of an unheralded boxing luminary. Bob Miller passed away last Friday, April 29 at the VA hospital in Syracuse, NY. Many who consider themselves boxing aficionados might find themselves scratching their heads, asking themselves, “Who’s Bob Miller?”

In boxing circles, especially in the North-East corner of North America, Bob Miller was “Mr. Boxing.”

Living in New York state’s capital region, just outside of Albany, Miller owned Uncle Sam’s Boxing Club and devoted his life to improving all aspects the sport. A father of six children, his two sons Shannon and Shawn Miller both donned the gloves in the pro ranks and shared a solid following in the Upstate, New York area. Shannon engaged in ESPN’s Fight of the Year against Vinnie Maddalone in 2005.

Promoting, managing and working the corners of some of boxing’s biggest names, Miller was boxing’s Jack-of-all-trades. He managed contenders Kevin Pompey and Tony Marshall, worked as cutman for Quebec province-based Canadian world champs Lucian Bute, Eric Lucas, Adonis Stevenson and Leonard Dorin.

Miller holds the unique distinction of being involved in the careers of two guys named “Tyson.” He promoted the pro debut of Mike Tyson back on March 6, 1985 in Albany, NY and continued to do so for several of Mike’s subsequent, early fights. Miller would also work the corner as cutman for future champ Tyson Fury during his Canadian debut against Zack Page.

Miller was inducted into the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame back in May of 2015.

Born Robert E. Miller to Robert and Clare Miller in 1945, he served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division.

Calling hours will be held on 5/7 at New Comer Cremations and Funerals at 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet, NY from 11am – 3pm. Burial will be private for the family.

Son Shannon shared a wonderful tribute to his dad, eloquently expressing the measure of his dad as a human being: “My dad taught us to be nice to everyone because you never know how difficult their struggle is.” Fightnews.com® would like to extend it’s condolences to the Miller family. R.I.P. to boxing’s behind-the-scenes gentle giant, Bob Miller.

Photos courtesy Miller Family